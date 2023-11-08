The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam 2023 today, November 8. Eligible candidates can now edit/correct certain parts of the application on the official website ukpsc.net till November 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to edit UKPSC VO application

Visit the official website ukpsc.net Click on the link to correct/edit UKPSC VO application Key in your credentials and login Now open your application and edit/correct necessary details Submit the changes and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to edit/correct UKPSC VO application 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.