Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.sidbi.in till November 28, 2023.

The tentative date of group discussion and interview is December 2023/ January 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 Assistant Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 30 years as on November 08, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognized University / Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (SC / ST / PwBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutions recognized by GoI / UGC Or CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category of Candidate Application Fee Intimation Charges Total Charges SC / ST / PwBD Nil Rs 175 Rs 175 Others (including OBCs / EWS and General Candidates)

Rs 925

Rs 175

Rs 1100 Staff Candidates (only permanent / regular employees of SIDBI) Nil Nil Nil

Steps to apply for Asst Manager post 2023

Visit the official website www.sidbi.in Go to the “career” tab Click on the application link for “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream - 2023” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Manager posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.