The Indian Institute of Petroleum under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will tomorrow, November 9, conclude the online application process for recruitment of Technical Assistants and Technicians to the institute. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iip.res.in. The last date for receipt of hard copy of applications is November 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies out of which 24 vacancies are for Technical Assistants while 27 vacancies are for Technician posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The maximum age limit for the posts is 28 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Applicants to the post of Technical Assistant must have qualified a Diploma course in Engineering from the following disciplines; based on the post: Mechanical, Electronics/EEE, Civil, Chemical, Chemical Science, Microbiology/Biotechnology, Science Communication and Dissemination Directorate. Applicants to the post of Technician must have qualified SSC/10th Standard or equivalent with Science Subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI certificate or national/state trade certificate in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) or Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) Trade. OR SSC/10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects with minimum 55% marks and a 2 year full experience as an apprentice trainee from a recognised institution in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) or Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant). More information in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen/Abroad candidates and regular employees of CSIR are exempt from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website iip.res.in Go to Recruitments > 06/2023 : Recruitment of Technical Assistant & Technician(1) Click on the application link for the posts Select post, click on the registration link and proceed Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the submitted form Take a printout for future reference

