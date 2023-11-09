The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from November 18 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Sanitary Inspector vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Sanitary Inspector admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on Sanitary Inspector admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

