The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) will today, November 9, close the online application window for recruitment of Consultants and Young Professionals in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sfio.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies for Consultants and Young Professionals on a purely short term basis.

Vacancy Details

Sr Consultant - 3 posts

Jr Consultant - 62 posts

Young Professionals - 91 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit : There is no age defined for the roles, however, candidates are expected to have work experience based on the position mentioned in the notification.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed graduation in a relevant field based on the post he/she chooses. Post/Domain wise qualification is detailed in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise educational qualification, work experience, pay scale, reservations/relaxations, location/posting and other information in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official SFIO recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website sfio.gov.in Click on ‘Seeking online applications for engagement of consultants in SFIO’ Now go to the application link and register yourself Fill out the form, upload documents, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.