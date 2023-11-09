Today, November 9, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Mine Foreman-I, Mine Mate Gr.-I and others. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website moil.nic.in at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the posts of Mine Foreman-I, 5 for Sel. Gr. Mine Foreman/Trainee Select Grade Mine Foreman, 15 for Mine Mate Gr.-I, and 11 for Blaster Gr.-II.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer) category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 295. For SC / ST / Employees of MOIL Limited are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for Mine Foreman, Blaster and other posts



Visit the official website moil.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on “Apply Online” against “Recruitment for the the posts of Select Grade Mine Foreman (NE-09)/ Trainee SG Mine Foreman, Mine Foreman (NE-08), Mine Mate(NE-05) & Blaster-II(NE-04)”

Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

For the posts of Select Grade Mine Foreman/ Trainee Select Grade Mine Foreman, Mine Foreman, Mine Mate and Blaster, candidates will be required to appear computer based online test. The Computer Based Online Test will be held at Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Thane/MMR Region, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Raipur & Nagpur.

