Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam date for the posts of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent (Advt. No. 22/2023) and Deputy Director of Agriculture and equivalent (Advt. No. 13/2023). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19 (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM).

The admit card will be released on the official website hpsc.gov.in from November 13 onwards.

“It is further made clear that all the candidates who had applied for the above mentioned posts are provisionally allowed to appear in the Test, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions as per advertisement,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer and equivalent posts and 8 for Deputy Director of Agriculture and equivalent posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SDAO, DDA admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on SDAO, DDA admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.