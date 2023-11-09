The University of Calcutta has invited online applications for admission to the first year of 2-year LLM Course for the academic session 2023-2024. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for admissions on the official website caluniv.ac.in from tomorrow, November 10 onwards. The last date to submit applications is November 28.

This year there are 187 seats notified for a total of 5 LLM courses.

Seat Vacancies

Department of Law, C.U. (Hazra Campus) - 48 seats

Surendranath Law College. Sealdah - 22 seats

Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College - 36 seats

South Calcutta Law College - 32 seats

Kolkata Police Law Institute - 22 seats

Candidates are advised to check the admission requirements, seat details, seat reservations, entrance exam programme, syllabus and more information on the course in the detailed notification by Calcutta University linked below:

Here’s the official admission notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 while EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates will be charged Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the admission process

Visit the official website caluniv.ac.in Click on the link for ‘LLM Admissions 2023-24’ Once live, click on the link ‘Click here to apply’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.