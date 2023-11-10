The University of Calcutta has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to the first year of 2-year LLM Course for the academic session 2023-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for admissions on the official website caluniv.ac.in till November 28.

This year there are 187 seats notified for a total of 5 LLM courses.

Seat Vacancies

Department of Law, C.U. (Hazra Campus) - 48 seats

Surendranath Law College. Sealdah - 22 seats

Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College - 36 seats

South Calcutta Law College - 32 seats

Kolkata Police Law Institute - 22 seats

Candidates are advised to check the admission requirements, seat details, seat reservations, entrance exam programme, syllabus and more information on the course in the detailed notification by Calcutta University linked below:

Here’s the official admission notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 while EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates will be charged Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the admission process

Visit the official website caluniv.ac.in Go to “LL.M. ADMISSION 2023-2024”

Now click on the application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, upload the required documents and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for LLM admission 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.