The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative exam calendar for the tests scheduled in the first half of the year 2024. Eligible candidates can download the calendar from the official website natboard.edu.in

As per the notification, the DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination - Oct 2023 will be held in January/February 2024, whereas the FMGE December 2023 and Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 will be conducted on January 20, 2024.

NEET-MDS 2024 and FET 2023 will be held on February 9, 2024, and February 18, 2024, respectively. The NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in February/March 2024. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the exam schedule.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.