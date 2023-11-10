The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2023 today, November 10. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in till November 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1097 vacancies. The registrations were concluded on November 3, 2023.

Steps to make changes to JE form 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023 correction window link Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to JE form 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.