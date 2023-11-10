Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of DEO, EMT, Jr. Physiotherapist, MTS and others. Eligible candidates can fill up the form on the official website becil.com till November 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for DEO, EMT and other posts 2023



Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

