The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in 13 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies, of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Executive Officer and 22 for Tax & Revenue Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card 2023



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the EO, Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

