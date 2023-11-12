The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has added 50,263 seats to the current phase of the School Teacher recruitment in middle, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar today, November 12. Registered candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till November 25. The last date to register without late fee is November 14 and with late fee is November 17.

The BPSC TRE recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in this phase. Earlier, 69,706 vacancies had been notified in Phase 2.

Here’s the additional vacancy details.

Here’s the official BPSC School Teacher notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for School Teacher recruitment Fill out the registration form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the registration form for future reference Take a printout and apply for the posts from November 10

Direct link to register for BPSC TRE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.