The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Judiciary exam was conducted from September 18 to 22, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from August 19 to 24 which was deferred due to widespread damage to the roads caused by unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather conditions.

“The candidates who have been declared qualified in the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 will be interviewed from 28th November, 2023 , in the office of H.P. Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar, Shimla. The Interview Schedule, Attestation form, Personality Test/Viva-Voce call letters and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission in due course, which may be downloaded from Commission’s Website (http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/),” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520). The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 9, 2023.

Steps to download Judiciary Main results 2023

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “What’s new” tab Click on “Press Note - Regarding Result of Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023”

Result for the HPPSC Judicial Services Main exam result will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the results.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.