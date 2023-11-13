The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Group D Services recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys and raise objections on the official website hssc.gov.in till 5.00 PM today, November 13.

The HSSC Group D recruitment exam was held on on October 21 and 22, from 10.00 am to 11:45 am and from 3.00 pm to 4.45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500). The HSSC Group D exam city slips were released on October 11.

Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) on the Commission’s website by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. Candidates will be required to scan the OMR sheets and upload it on the Commission’s website to raise objections.

Steps to download HSSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to View/Challenge Answer key Now login to the candidate portal using your registration details Click on the link to View/Challenge answer keys HSSC Group D exam answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download HSSC Group D answer key 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Main Written Examination and a final document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.