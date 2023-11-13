Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Professors in the University. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites andhrauniversity.edu.in and recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in till November 20 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for submission of hardcopy of applications with self-attested copies is November 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Professor vacancies in the Level 14 pay matrix of Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200.

Candidates are advised to to check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, post-wise educational qualifications and other information in the official recruitment notification linked below:

Here’s the official recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Indian candidates from all categories will be charged an application fee of Rs 3000 at the time of application while Overseas citizens of India will be charged Rs 12,600.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official websites recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in Register on the portal and proceed with the application Key in your credentials, login and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference Send hard copies to the University address

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

The candidate has to take the printout of the successfully submitted online application and submit the same along with self-attested hard copies of certificates and other documents in support of the credentials claimed to the respective university(ies) selected by the candidate before the due date through registered post/courier/speed post. The application and supporting documents will not be accepted in person. Once the application is submitted, the request for a change of information or data will not be considered, reads the official notification.