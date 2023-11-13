The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will tomorrow, November 14, conclude the online registration process for recruitment to various Non-Teaching posts in Universities of Jharkhand, Advt. No.23/2023. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website jpsc.gov.in till 5.00 PM tomorrow. Earlier, the application deadline was November 3, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Registrar, 7 for Finance Officer, 3 for Controller of Examinations and 7 for Assistant Registrar.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, election process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from the SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for JPSC non teaching posts 2023

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on “Recruitment of Non-Teaching Post in Universities of Jharkhand, Advt. No. 23/2023” link

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for non teaching posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.