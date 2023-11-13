Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OMAS 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023. Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2023, which was deferred. The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive (Advt No. 06 of 2022-23) aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies. The applications were invited from August 17 to September 16, 2022.

Steps to download OMAS admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card notification for OMAS exam Key in your credentials and login Now click the link to View/Download OMAS admission certificate The OMAS 2021 exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OMAS admit card 2023.

