The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conclude the application process for engagement of Apprentices for one year Apprenticeship Training in various trades under the Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur today, November 14. Eligible candidates must send their applications via e-mail to training.pxe@gov.in. The application form can be download on the official website drdo.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 Apprentice posts under various trades.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 4 vacancies

Technician Apprentice - 33 vacancies

The monthly stipend for Graduate apprentices will be Rs 9000 while the monthly stipend for Technician apprentices will be Rs 8000.

“The candidates passed their respective courses in the year 2019, 2020, 2021 ,2022 & 2023 are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post-graduation degrees will not be considered for selection and hence need not to apply,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the recruitment notification and application form.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in Under Career’s download the application form for ‘Engagement of Apprentices in PXE, Chandipur’ Fill out the application form by Typing and not by hand Affix photograph, sign the form, scan and upload the document Send as attachment via email to training.pxe@gov.in in PDF format

Selection Process

The Selection Board of PXE will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates based on the percentage of marks secured in essential qualification. Shortlisted Candidates will be called for Written test/Interview which will be held at PXE, Chandipur. After Interview, selected candidates will be offered joining letter through e-mail only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.