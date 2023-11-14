The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has announced that the official mock test for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) is live from today, November 14. Registered candidates can attempt the mock tests on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on October 25.

“The Mock Test contains selected questions from previous years’ Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console. The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutes for the non PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three seconds) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2023 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions. Please note that CAT 2023 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three seconds). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to attempt IIM CAT mock test

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for CAT mock test On the notification, click on the link for CAT mock test Login using your registration details and proceed Complete the test, submit your answers and check your score Download a copy of your test and take a printout

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.