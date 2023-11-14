Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP) has released the call letters for recruitment of Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 111 vacancies in various departments of the Bank Note Press. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24.

Vacancy Details

Supervisor (Printing) : 8 vacancies

Supervisor (Control) : 3 vacancies

Supervisor (Information Technology) : 1 vacancy

Junior Office Assistant : 4 vacancies

Junior Technician (Printing) : 27 vacancies

Junior Technician (Control) : 45 vacancies

Junior Technician (Various) : 15 vacancies

Junior Technician (Mechanical / Air Conditioning) : 3 vacancies

Junior Technician (Electrical/ Information Technology) : 4 vacancies

Junior Technician (Civic/ Environment) : 1 vacancy

Candidates are advised to check the exam patter, exam syllabus, examination programme and other details regarding the exam on the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification by BNP Dewas.

Steps to download BNP admit card

Visit the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the notification ‘Call letter for Online Examination for Recruitment of various posts’ On the ibps portal, login using your registration details The BNP Dewas recruitment exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download BNP admit card 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.