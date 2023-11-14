Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued e-Admission letters for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Certificate Verification 2022. Candidates who have qualified for Certificate Verification can download their hall tickets on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CGL Main exam was conducted on July 22 and 23 in pen and paper mode. A total of 6785 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies.

The results for CGL 2022 Mains were released earlier this month. The Certificate Verification process will be conducted from November 17 to 24 (except for November 19) in the office premises of the Commission at Unit II Bhubaneshwar. The CV schedule is available for download at the OSSC website.

Steps to download OSSC admit card 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for OSSC CGL 2022 admit card Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to download CGL Character Verification admit card The OSSC CGL CV admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future

