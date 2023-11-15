The Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University (YSRAFU) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors in the University. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ysrafu.ac.in till November 20. The last date for submission of hard copy of application along with relevant documents is November 27 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 faculty positions in the University.

Vacancy Details

Professors - 16 vacancies

Librarian - 1 vacancy

Associate Professor - 36 vacancies

Academic Non-Vacation (Deputy Librarian / Deputy Director of P.E & Sports) - 2 vacancies

Assistant Professor - 81 vacancies

Assistant Librarian - 1 vacancy

Assistant Director - 1 vacancy

Candidates can check the subject-wise and post-wise eligibility, pay scale, job description, selection process, reservations/relaxations, detailed vacancy information and other details in the official recruitment notifications below:

YSRAFU Professor/Librarian recruitment notice.

YSRAFU Associate Professor/Academic Non-Vacation recruitment notice.

YSRAFU Assistant Professor/Asst. Librarian/Asst. Director recruitment notice.

Application Fee

For Assistant Professors / Assistant Librarian / Assistant Director, Physical Education& Sports: The application fee is Rs 2500 for Unreserved / BC / EWS candidates, its Rs 2000 for SC / ST / PBDs and for overseas citizens of India it is Rs 4200/USD 50.

For Professors, Associate Professors, Deputy Librarian, Deputy Director, Physical Education & Sports: The application fee for all categories is Rs 3000 while the fee for overseas citizens of India is USD 100-150 based on the post. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ysrafu.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment Notification - 2023’ Now click on the link to apply for the posts Select post, register yourself and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for YSRAFU recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.