The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has re-opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher in various subjects through ORA today, November 15. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official websitehppsc.hp.gov.in till November 30. Earlier, the recruitment deadline was November 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 585 posts.

Here’s the deferment notice.

Vacancy Details

Lecturer (School- New) English: 63

Lecturer (School- New) Hindi: 117

Lecturer (School- New) History: 115

Lecturer (School- New) Political Science: 102

Lecturer (School- New) Economics: 17

Lecturer (School- New) Mathematics: 41

Lecturer (School- New) Physics: 45

Lecturer (School- New) Chemistry: 29

Lecturer (School- New) Biology: 09

Lecturer (School- New) Commerce: 47

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notifications below:

Advertisement Number : 17/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) COMMERCE

Advertisement Number : 16/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) BIOLOGY



Advertisement Number : 15/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) CHEMISTRY



Advertisement Number : 14/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) PHYSICS



Advertisement Number : 13/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) MATHEMATICS



Advertisement Number : 12/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) ECONOMICS



Advertisement Number : 11/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) POLITICAL SCIENCE



Advertisement Number : 10/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) HISTORY



Advertisement Number : 9/10-2023 LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) HINDI



Advertisement Number : 8/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) ENGLISH

Application Fee

The male candidates of General/ PwD/ EWS/ Wards of Freedom Fighter categories and candidates of other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to the State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS category. More details in the notifications.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Lecturer posts 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill up the application form Upload documents, pay fees, and submit the form Download and take printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.