Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon open the online application correction window for the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms from November 16 to 25 on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Foreman Instructor 2023 form



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 correction window link

Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.