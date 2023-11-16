Today, November 16, is the last date to apply for the posts of Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Officer” in Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Subordinate Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Application correction window will open from November 21 to 23, 2023. The computer based test is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024 — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM (Diploma standard) and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM [PART A:Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard) and PART B : General Studies (SSLC Standard)].

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must possess Diploma in Physical Education issued by any University or Institutions or Must possess the Teachers Certificate in Physical Education (Higher Grade) and Teaching Experience for a period of not less than one year. More details in the notification:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The registration fee is Rs 150 and the examination fee is Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Hostel Superintendent posts

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments—Online Application Services—OTR’ tab

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Hostel Superintendent posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.