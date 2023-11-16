The BAR Council of India (BCI) will close the application window for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) XVIII today, November 16. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Applicants can pay the fee and make the changes to their application form till November 17 and November 19, respectively.

The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, and the admit cards will be released between December 1 and 5.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

Steps to register for AIBE 18 exam 2023

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com Once live, click on the AIBE XVIII registration link Register and login to apply Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

