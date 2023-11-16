The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit cards for the APSSB Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in till November 26.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

According to the notification, “Admit cards for the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023, will be available to download on the APSSB Portal till November 26, 2023 (9.00 AM). Candidates are however advised to download their admit cards will in time to avoid inconvenience later on.”

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSLE admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Admit card’ Click on the download link for CSLE admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSLE admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.