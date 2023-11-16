The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 Semester Exam today, November 16. Eligible candidates can download their results on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

SWAYAM January 2023 examination was conducted on August 19, 20 and 21 October (in 6 sessions) at 102 centres in 77 cities across the country.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end. The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators. For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2023 result

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on January Semester 2023 result link Key in your application details and submit Click on the link to view SWAYAM January result 2023 Check and download a copy of your results Take a printout for future reference

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of this effort is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

