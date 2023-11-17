Today, November 17, is the last date to apply for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET 2023). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date for payment of fees is November 18.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 29 and 30 in two sessions – Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Afternoon Session from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from December 20 onwards.

Application Fee

General/unreserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for each category of examination (eg. Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV) while SC/ST/PwBD category candidates will be charged Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to check the exam pattern, exam syllabus, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age relaxations and other details regarding the exam on the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official KTET 2023 notification.

Steps to register for KTET 2023

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Once live, click on the link for ‘New Registration’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Login, fill out the form, select exam category, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.