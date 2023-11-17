The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the result of the Administrative Officer Preliminary Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Phase II examination. The Phase I online examination (Objective) was conducted on September 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 Administrative Officer posts.

Steps to download AO result 2023

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the result link under RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS 2023 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AO result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.