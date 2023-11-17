The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam schedule of the UGC NET December 2023 today, November 17. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the first week of December 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

