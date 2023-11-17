Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer keys from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The exams were conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

Steps to download Karnataka PGCET final answer key 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGCET 2023 final answer key links The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MBA final answer key.

Direct link to MCA final answer key.

Direct link to M.Tech final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.