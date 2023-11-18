Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Personality Tests (Interviews) are scheduled to be held from December 18 to 21, 2023. The interview will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS interview schedule 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ISS interview schedule 2023 link

The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IES/ ISS interview schedule 2023.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.