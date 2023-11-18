The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Sanitary Inspector vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Sanitary Inspector admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Sanitary Inspector admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Sanitary Inspector admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.