The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final result of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

“The candidates declared successful in the written Examination of Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 were called for interview. After the interview, following candidates are to be recommended in order of merit, to the Government for appointment along with their Service Preferences,” reads the notification.

Steps to download RAS final result 2021

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on RAS 2021 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RAS final result 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.