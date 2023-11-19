The Central Bank of India (CBI) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams today, November 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date for printing of applications is December 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 192 vacancies for Officers in Specialist Categroy in various streams on a pan-India level.

Vacancy Details

Information Technology - 95 vacancies

Risk Manager (various scales) - 4 vacancies

Financial Analyst - 9 vacancies

Law Officer - 15 vacancies

Credit Officer - 50 vacancies

CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/ Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation - 3 vacancies

Security Officer - 15 vacancies

Librarian - 1 vacancy

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, required work experience, pay scale, reservations/relaxations, selection process and more information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official CBI recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates and Women candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175 + GST. All other category candidates will be charged Rs 850 + GST.

Steps to apply for CBI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage go to Career with Us > Current Vacancies Click on the notification for Recruitment of Officers in Specialist Category On the advertisement, click on the provided IBPS link Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CBI vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.