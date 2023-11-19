The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will today, November 19, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Mining Inspector under Advt No 32/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies of Mining Inspectors in the state.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 40 years, as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Geology from a recognised Board or University OR must possess a Diploma in Mining Mechanics from a recognised Institution. More information in the notification.

Candidates can find information regarding the pay scale, work experience, reservation/relaxations, vacancy details and more in the detailed notification linked below:

Here’s the MPPSC Mining Inspector notice.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee or Rs 540 including portal charges while candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS (MP Domicile) must pay Rs Rs 290.

Steps to apply for Mining Inspector posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Mine Inspector post.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Main Written exam (qualifying in nature) followed by a physical interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.