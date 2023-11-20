The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Vital Statistics Assistant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from November 24, 2023. The last date for submitting applications is December 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 vacancies for Group C Vital Statistics Assistant posts in the Department of Health, Intelligence and Vital Statistics, Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 38 years as on January 1, 2023 to qualify for the posts.

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed Graduation with Mathematics or Statistics from a recognised University or its equivalent examination with proficient knowledge in Computer Application.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for this post.

Selection Process

If more than 9000 candidates apply for the vacancies the Commission will conduct a Preliminary examination followed by a Main written examination. Candidates who qualify the examination stage will be called for Computer Skill Test and a certificate verification stage.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.