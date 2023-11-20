Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has activated the mock test link for the upcoming Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024). Eligible candidates can attempt the mock tests on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from January 8, 2024, onwards. The result will be declared on March 22, 2024.

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. The JAM mock test has been made available to familiarize the candidates with the exam pattern and the process. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test well in advance to reduce the consumption of time during the actual exam.

Furthermore, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madaras) has also postponed the opening of the application correction window for JAM 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in from November 24 onwards. Earlier, the application correction window was set to open on November 20.

Steps to make changes to IIT JAM 2024 form

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 correction window Login and proceed with the correction process Make the necessary changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

