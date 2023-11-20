Today, November 20, is the last date to register for the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (CEED 2024) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (UCEED 2024) in the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) with a late fee of Rs 500. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from January 5 onwards. The results for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be released on Match 6, 2024, and March 8, 2024, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

UCEED 2024: The candidate should have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) in 2023 OR should be appearing for the qualifying examination for the first time in 2024 to be eligible for attempting UCEED 2024. Students from all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible. Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination (Class XII) in 2022 or earlier are NOT eligible to appear in UCEED 2024.

CEED 2024: Candidates must have completed a degree/diploma/post graduate degree programme of minimum THREE years (after 10+2 level), or must be appearing for the final examination of such a program by July 2024, or must have passed the GD Arts diploma programme (10+5 level) by July 2024.

Application Fee

The fee for all women candidates/ SC/ ST/ PwD category applicants is Rs 1900, whereas Rs 3800 is applicable to all other candidates. A late fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

Direct link to UCEED 2024 Information Brochure.

Direct link to CEED 2024 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for UCEED, CEED 2024

Visit the official websites www.uceed.iitb.ac.in and www.ceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UCEED 2024.

Direct link to apply for CEED 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.