West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written examination admit card for the Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The final written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity. The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Steps to download Constable/Lady Constable 2022 admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Go to the “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link Click on the final written exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference



