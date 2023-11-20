Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Pharmacist, ASO, Tech Asst and others. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from November 21 onwards. The last date to submit the form is December 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 863 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.