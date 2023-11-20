Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer in various departments under Advt. No 04/ 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from December 5 onwards. The last date to submit the form is January 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 WO/ PO/ WPO vacancies, of which 43 vacancies are for the Department of Women & Child Development and 37 for the Department of Social Welfare.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 30 years. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Social Work OR Master’s of Art (Sociology) OR Post Graduate Degree in Criminology from a recognized University/Institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.