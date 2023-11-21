The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the MPSC State Services Main exam 2023 (Rajyaseva) today, November 21. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website mpsc.gov.in before 11.59 PM.

According to the notification the MPSC State Services Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 vacancies in the State Government.

Candidates who have qualified for the Main exam can check the exam pattern, exam syllabus, exam schedule, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other details in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification by MPSC.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 800 (unreserved) or Rs 100 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage go to ‘Online Facilities’ > ‘Online Application System’ Login using your registration details Fill out the Main exam registration form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download a copy of the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Rajyaseva Main exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.