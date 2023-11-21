The Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Animal Husbandry Assistants. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in till December 11, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is December 10 upto 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies for Animal Husbandry Assistant in A.P. Animal Husbandry Subordinate Services in the consolidated pay range of Rs 15,000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have completed (i) Two years Animal Husbandry Polytechnic Course conducted by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati (ii) Intermediate Vocational course in Dairying and Poultry Sciences as one of the subjects of study / two years Poultry Diploma Course conducted by the Polytechnic College Ramachandrapuram of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati etc., / two years Intermediate Vocational Course in Multi Purpose Veterinary Assistant (MPVA) as per the provisions of GO MS No:34 Dtd.13-09-2013 of AHDDF (AHII) Dept (iii) Intermediate vocational course with dairying Board of Intermediate Education. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by AP AHD.

Application Fee

SC, ST, PH and Ex-Service Men candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while other category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The candidate applying as non local candidate in addition to his/her local district will be charged an additional fee of Rs. 1000 per district (Maximum of 3 districts).

Steps to apply for AP AHD Assistant posts

Visit the official website apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in Register yourself and proceed with the application Click on the fee payment section and pay your fees Now click on fill application, key in your details, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to register for AP AH Assistant vacancies.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the role based on their performance of a Main Exam in Computer Based Test format.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.