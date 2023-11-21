Today, November 21, is the last date to apply for recruitment of Retired Bank Officers (RBO) as resolvers on contract basis in the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies. Candidates can check the age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2023

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on application link under “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS AS RESOLVERS ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the shortlisting and the interview round.

