The Indian Navy has invited applications for engagement of Trade Apprentices at the Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official portal for apprenticeship apprenticeshipindia.gov.in till January 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 275 vacancies for Apprentices in various Trades. The Naval Apprentice recruitment exam 2024-25 is scheduled to be conducted on February 28, 2024. The results are expected to be declared on March 2, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: No upper age restriction for apprenticeship training as per Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). However candidates must not be below the age of 14 years to qualify for the roles and for hazardous occupations, the minimum age limit is 18 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified SSC / Matric / Std X with a minimum percentage of 55% aggregate OR ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with a minimum percentage of 65% aggregate. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official Navy Apprentice notification.

Steps to apply for Navy Trade Apprentice posts

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Go to Apprenticeship Opportunities > Search by Establishment Name’ and type “NAVAL DOCKYARD” (Establishment ID: E08152800002) in capital letters Now click on the registration link and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Main Written examination and a physical interview followed by the document verification stage.