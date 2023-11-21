The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has today, November 21, released the admit cards for the candidates appearing for Assistant Professor Computer Science & Engineering Competitive Examination interviews between November 27 to December 1. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview will be held from November 27 to 30, 2023. The BPSC Assistant Professor exam was conducted on May 26, 2023, for a total of 1093 candidates. The Document Verification was held between November 6 to 9, 2023. A total of 504 candidates had been declared qualified for the DV round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Among the total, 71 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to download Asst Professor admit card



Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP Interview Call Letter notification link On the portal, key in your application details and submit The Assistant Professor Interview call letters will appear on screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst professor Interview admit card.

Direct link to Asst professor Interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.